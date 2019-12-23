RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks could be reuniting with former star running back Marshawn Lynch, Coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

Carroll said Lynch was flying to Seattle and would undergo a physical Monday. Seattle is in desperate need of running backs after Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) both suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to Arizona.

“I’m hoping for him. He will have a blast playing with this team. He loves this city and he loves playing here and would love to contribute in a way. He may have a chance here,” Carroll said.

Carroll said reports are that Lynch is in good shape, but whether Seattle signs him will depend on the physical.

Lynch has not played in more than a year. His last game was Week 6 of last season with the Oakland Raiders before a core injury ended his season.

But the best stretch of Lynch’s career came during his six seasons in Seattle. He arrived via trade from Buffalo early in the 2010 season and became the face of a franchise filled with stars during his time. Sometimes difficult to deal with, but almost always productive on the field, Lynch rushed for 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns in the regular season during his time in Seattle.

WASHINGTON: Dwayne Haskins’ rookie season is over because of an ankle injury.

Haskins will not play for Washington in its season finale Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The first-round draft pick sprained his left ankle on the first play of the second half during an overtime loss to the New York Giants.

RAVENS: Having already accomplished all their goals for the regular season, Baltimore will play the finale against Pittsburgh this Sunday without quarterback Lamar Jackson, eight-time Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda and several other key starters, including injured running back Mark Ingram.

The Ravens (13-2) extended their winning streak to 11 games and clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs with a 31-15 win over Cleveland on Sunday. Ingram left in the fourth quarter with a calf injury, but should be ready when Baltimore opens the playoffs at home during the second weekend in January.

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh said that Ingram has a “mild to moderate calf strain” and would probably be unavailable against the Steelers even if the game mattered to Baltimore.

CARDINALS: Quarterback Kyler Murray had an MRI on his sore right hamstring and his status is unclear for the season finale against the Rams. But regardless, the Cardinals have gained some much-needed momentum.

JETS: Guard Alex Lewis injured an ankle against Pittsburgh and was limping through the locker room after the game. His status for the game at Buffalo is uncertain. OL Tom Compton (calf) and WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee) sat out against the Steelers and will evaluated through the week.

TITANS: Wide receivers Corey Davis and Kalif Raymond both are in the concussion protocol. Davis went to the locker room after a sideline catch attempt with 14 minutes left. Raymond was hit in the head by Saints rookie safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson as he made a 23-yard catch with 4:23 left.

The Titans added a pair of receivers Monday afternoon, bringing back Darius Jennings and promoting Rashard Davis from the practice squad. They waived linebacker Nigel Harris and running back Dawkins to make space.

