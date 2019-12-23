TORONTO — Mitch Marner scored twice and added an assist in a wild 59-second span midway through the third period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 8-6 on Monday.

Marner scored at 11:01 and assisted on Tyson Barrie’s game-tying goal at 11:54. A Carolina timeout didn’t stop the momentum as Marner scored 6 seconds later to put Toronto ahead for good.

Pierre Engvall sealed the victory with an empty-netter. Marner, who had three assists, recorded a game-high five points.

WILD 3, FLAMES 0: Devan Dubnyk recorded his first shutout of the season and Joel Eriksson Ek and Luke Kunin each scored for Minnesota in the Wild’s in over Calgary in St. Paul, Minnesota.

FLYERS 5, RANGERS 1: Kevin Hayes and Travis Sanheim each scored a pair of goals to lead Philadelphia to its fourth straight victory, in Philadelphia.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel added his first career goal for Philadelphia, which improved to 13-2-4 at home. The Flyers entered tied with the Islanders for best home winning percentage.

LIGHTNING 6, PANTHERS 1: Victor Hedman had two goals and an assist, Brayden Point had a four-point game and Tampa Bay scored three power-play goals in win at home over Florida.

BLUE JACKETS 3, ISLANDERS 2: Vladislav Gavrikov scored late in the third period to lift surging Columbus over New York its fifth straight victory, in Uniondale, New York.

The defenseman swiped a backhand past Islanders netminder Thomas Griess at 16:31 for his fourth goal of the season.

SENATORS 3, SABRES 1: Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored two goals, leading Ottawa to a victory over Buffalo in Ottawa, Ontario.

Brady Tkachuk had a goal and two assists. Craig Anderson, making his first start since suffering a knee injury Dec. 7, stopped 43 shots.

NOTES

Former NHL forward Jeremy Roenick was suspended indefinitely by NBC Sports on Monday for his inappropriate comments about coworkers. Roenick made a series of questionable remarks about fellow hockey broadcasters Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter during a recent appearance on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast. An NBC Sports spokesman said the suspension is without pay and the network would have no further comment at this time.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous