Arrests

12/16 at 1:11 a.m. Joseph Steven Bowie, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Payoczkowski on charges of criminal trespass and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

12/16 at 3:26 a.m. Meganne L. Jordan, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Jason Nadeau on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/16 at 9:27 a.m. Jeffrey J. Maist, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on charges of criminal trespass, failure to give correct name or date of birth, misuse of identification, receiving stolen property, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/16 at 9:58 a.m. Anthony Derrig, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Christopher Crout on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and two counts of violation of conditional release.

12/16 at 11:06 a.m. Joseph S. Payette, 52, of Portland, was arrested on Park Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of assault.

12/16 at 1:09 p.m. Ahmed J. Abdulkarim, 35, of Westbrook, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on charges of assault and criminal threatening.

12/16 at 4:01 p.m. Aubrey Gillis, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Hanover Street by Officer Jesse Dana on charges of operating after suspension and violation of conditional release.

12/16 at 4:04 p.m. Robert A. Burton, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Hanover Street by Officer James Oliver on a charge of violation of conditional release.

12/16 at 11:20 p.m. Austin Steven Brackett, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Samuel Coyne on an outstanding warrant.

12/17 at 3:38 p.m. Claude J. Dionne, 67, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Michelle Cole on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/17 at 10:12 p.m. Derrick Dicenso, 41, of Windham, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on an outstanding warrant.

12/17 at 10:12 p.m. Amanda J. Southard, 40, of Biddeford, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Sara Clukey on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

12/17 at 10:58 p.m. Tabitha L. Cochrane, 36, of Saco, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on four outstanding warrants.

12/18 at 3:34 a.m. Scott Crone, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Erik Richard on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

12/18 at 1:54 p.m. Guy L. Gammon, 59, address unlisted, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Roland Lachance on two outstanding warrants.

12/19 at 5:33 p.m. Julie Wassell, 35, address unlisted, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Patrick Duddy on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

12/19 at 6:55 p.m. Martin Beylin, 40, of Lebanon, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on an outstanding warrant.

12/19 at 7:45 p.m. Victoria Tranchemontagne, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer David Schertz on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/20 at 12:18 a.m. Michael Kim Bryant, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Morgan Maclean on an outstanding warrant.

12/20 at 3:50 a.m. Jonathan Wedemeyer, 45, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Erik Richard on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/20 at 10:23 a.m. Yousif Ahmed Saheb, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Boyd Street by Officer Jay Twomey on an outstanding warrant.

12/20 at 2:22 p.m. Quantia Moran, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer David Cote on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/20 at 3 p.m. Timothy E. Hanson, 37, of Gorham, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Roland Lachance on an outstanding warrant.

12/20 at 3:09 p.m. William Nadeau, 52, of Portland, was arrested on Chestnut Street by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

12/20 at 4:58 p.m. Bryan Tardiff, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Christopher Crout on two outstanding warrants.

12/21 at 12:06 a.m. Devon Leigh Roberts, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Craig Knight on charges of operating under the influence and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

12/21 at 12:44 a.m. Olivia A. Henderson, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Stevens Avenue by Officer Cody Forbes on an outstanding warrant.

12/21 at 6:29 p.m. John Van Vranken, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Kyle Knutson on a charge of operating with a license expired more than 90 days.

12/21 at 10:41 p.m. Kristopher Lovell, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Cody Forbes on three counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

12/22 at 3:44 a.m. Lucio J. Quibinda, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Auburn Street by Officer Ian Geib on a charge of assault.

12/22 at 4:02 a.m. Janet Ann Bradbury, 44, address unlisted, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Kyle Vaught on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

12/22 at 8:26 a.m. Icesis Stanwood-Carpenter, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Pearl Street by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

12/22 at 8:26 a.m. Victoria Tranchemontagne, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Pearl Street by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

12/22 at 4:58 p.m. Charles B. Davis, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of criminal trespass.

