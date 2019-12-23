BASEBALL

Free agent pitcher Rich Hill and his wife were arrested outside Saturday’s New England Patriots game after police said his wife attempted to enter the stadium with an oversized bag and he argued with officers.

Hill said in a statement that the incident was “overblown” and that his wife was carrying a “fanny pack.” The charges against the Hills were reduced to civil infractions after a court appearance on Monday.

Foxborough Police said Monday that Caitlin Hill had been asked to leave Gillette Stadium after attempting to get into the game several times with the bag, but that she refused to leave.

Police said Rich Hill then argued with officers and refused to back away as his wife was placed under arrest and into a police vehicle.

The Milton, Massachusetts, couple was charged with disorderly conduct. Caitlin Hill was also charged with trespassing and Rich Hill was charged with resisting arrest, a felony.

The charges were ultimately reduced to civil, non-criminal infractions, and the couple was fined a total of $1,000 during an appearance Monday in Wrentham District Court, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office.

• Free agent pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Blue Jays agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

• The Royals acquired right-hander Chance Adams from the New York Yankees for infielder Christian Perez.

• Free agent second baseman Cesar Hernandez has agreed to a one-year, $6.25 million contract with Cleveland, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

• Catcher Francisco Cervelli has agreed to terms on a $2 million, one-year contract with the Marlins, where he’ll be reunited.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Richie Grant and Tre’mon Morris-Brash had first-quarter defensive touchdowns, Dillon Gabriel lead three third-quarter scoring drives and Central Florida beat Marshall 48-25 in the Gasparilla Bowl.

BASKETBALL: Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino has reached a settlement with Adidas, the Hall of Fame coach and the global sportswear company said in a joint statement.

Pitino had contended in a lawsuit that Adidas “outrageously conspired” to funnel money to the family of a Louisville recruit without his knowledge and made it appear he was aware of its practices.

