Olivia Bradford, Yarmouth girls’ ice hockey: A sophomore, Bradford scored with two minutes left as Yarmouth/Freeport overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach, 3-2.

Emma Green, Gorham girls’ indoor track: Green, a sophomore, set a school record in the junior division high jump of 5 feet, 4 inches, the best mark in the SMAA this season.

John Garnsey, Sanford boys’ basketball: The senior scored 17 points and made a steal in the final second as the Spartans rallied to defeat Kennebunk, 62-61. Garnsey also scored eight points in a win over Massabesic.

Liam McGibbon, South Portland boys’ hockey: A senior goalie, McGibbon stopped 24 shots as South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (3-1-1) beat Yarmouth, 3-0. The shutout was McGibbon’s second in a row. In four starts he has yielded five goals and has a .952 save percentage.

Grace Ramsdell, Wells girls’ basketball: Ramsdell, a sophomore, scored 21 points against Old Orchard Beach and 16 against Fryeburg Academy in a pair of victories for the Warriors.

Aiden Ward, Kennebunk boys’ diving: Ward broke his own six-dive school record with a score of 251.15 points in a dual meet Friday. A junior, Ward had established the old record of 239.15.

Lauren Jordan, Cheverus girls’ indoor track: Jordan set a school record in the shot put Saturday with a toss of 37 feet, 7.75 inches. The previous evening, the senior scored 11 points to help Cheverus beat Massabesic 47-39 in basketball.

Send questions/comments to the editors.