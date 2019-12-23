YARMOUTH — Merrill Memorial Library will hold an Inventor’s Day from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4. Kids are encouraged to use available Legos to build whatever they can imagine. In the afternoon there will also be an opportunity to run robots through “some tricky mazes.” This event is free and open to the public. See yarmouthlibrary.org or call 846-4763 for more information. No pre-registration is required.

