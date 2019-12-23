YARMOUTH — Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors is looking for volunteers to help with three new programs that are specially designed to help local seniors maintain their independence while making key connections within the community.

The Handy Helper Program needs volunteers who can perform light household maintenance such as replacing light bulbs, raking leaves, cleaning windows, painting, or gardening. The Friendly Visitor Program asks volunteers to visit with Yarmouth residents on a regular basis to provide companionship. The Phone Pal Program seeks anyone who’s interested in making regular calls for a friendly chat.

Volunteer orientation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 16; contact Yarmouth’s Community Resource Specialist at 835-9866 or [email protected]

