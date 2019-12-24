BRUNSWICK — Almost four years after cutting the ribbon on the Brunswick Landing YMCA, officials are closing in on their $2.5 million fundraising goal, and after Dec. 30, the Bath Area Family YMCA will finally own the Landing Y.

The 25,000-square-foot facility opened in January 2016 at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station after multiple community focus groups reported wanting not only increased YMCA programming in the area, but also more health and wellness opportunities at Brunswick Landing. The Landing Y has been operating under lease arrangements with TBW LLC of Freeport.

In 2017, the Y launched its $2.5 million “One Y for All” capital campaign to help purchase the $1.4 million Landing Y and fund needed upgrades to both buildings– some of which, like new locker room flooring and updated equipment at the Bath facility have already been completed, according to Sabrina Murphy, CEO. So far, 85% of the money has been raised, enough for the building and the first phase of renovations.

“Becoming a multi-branch YMCA allows the Y to expand its impact on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, and ensure a brighter future in our communities,” she said in a press release. “This is a tremendous step for the Midcoast area and the thousands of people the Y serves on a daily basis.”

In October 2015, before the Landing Y opened, the Bath Area Family YMCA had 3,829 memberships and 10,436 activity visits. By November 2019, membership had increased to 5,022 members (with 822 at the Brunswick location) and 15,465 activity visits for the month

“This growth shows the community’s interest in the increase of activities focused on positively impacting healthy living, social responsibility and youth development,” the three core principles of the Y, she said..

Aside from the intended facelift, not much is likely to change at the Brunswick location right away, Murphy said, but not having a lease to pay “takes the pressure off the operating budget” and “offers us more opportunities moving forward.”

In 2018, the Y served people from 13 communities from Bath to Harpswell to Wiscasset. It had 6,030 participants and awarded 520 scholarships.

The 2018 operating budget was over $3.3 million and the organization awarded over $192,000 in local financial aid

She and others hope the money they save in rent can be redirected to programs and scholarships, she told the Times Record in June.

Current programs between the two facilities include pre-kindergarten, before and after-school care in area elementary schools, learn-to-swim programs and the Long Reach Swim Club, exercise programs for Parkinson’s patients, older active adult classes and a Freedom Tour educational program for eighth-graders from Bath Middle School, Brunswick Junior High School, and Mt. Ararat Middle School, according to the release.

With the purchase of the building, the gym will be renamed for Frank Goodwin, owner of Goodwin Chevrolet-Brunswick and a long-standing Y member, for his “deep ties to local basketball and support for establishing a YMCA branch in Brunswick,” officials wrote.

Buying the building is “hugely important,” Bill Haggett, campaign co-chair said, but “we are working hard to finish the goal of $2.5 million. Completing this campaign is crucial so our Y will grow and evolve for generations to come.”

“We couldn’t do something like (this) without the community supporting it,” Murphy said. “Community is the core of what we are.”

To support the Bath Area Family YMCA capital campaign visit bathymca.org/oneyforall/

