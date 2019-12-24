A teenage driver who told police she was distracted by her puppy crashed in Fryeburg on Tuesday morning.
The 16-year girl, who lives in Fryeburg, was driving south in the vicinity of 400 West Fryeburg Road around 10:30 a.m. when her 8-week-old puppy jumped into her lap, said Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin in a news release.
Her unexpected visitor caused the girl to cross into the opposite lane, where the red 2009 Toyota Corolla hit a tree and rolled over.
Potvin said the girl got trapped in the car. Other drivers stopped to help and got her out of the vehicle. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Fryeburg police closed West Fryeburg Road while emergency crews tended to the girl’s injuries.
“Driver inattention and distracted driving appear to be factors in this crash,” Potvin said. “The operator and her puppy, although shaken up miraculously did not sustain serious injuries.”
Potvin did not release the girl’s name.
