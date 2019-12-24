In the old days, when people on both sides of the ideological divide were thoughtful, courteous but passionate about their views, we could converse about politics without fear of retribution. And those conversations led to a greater understanding of not only what divides but also what unites us.
Today, most fair-minded people abstain from such efforts, knowing there could be adverse consequences, including the loss of one’s job, friends or even a family relationship. If someone is a public servant or corporate executive, it could also mean the end of one’s career.
Because of this, there is a deafening silence. No resolution is possible with this standoff.
Merry Christmas, and here’s to fruitful and healing conversations in 2020.
Geoffrey Emanuel
Falmouth
