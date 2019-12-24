On Dec. 6, 45 immigrants from 20 countries became American citizens at a beautiful naturalization ceremony conducted at Cape Elizabeth High School. In keeping with the sentiments of Emma Lazarus’ poem “The New Colossus,” the new Americans received a respectful and enthusiastic welcome from the student body.
Their Oath of Allegiance reads as follows: “I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.”
Reflecting on these commitments, the next recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance by “natural born” citizens could be a thoughtful re-dedication to the principles of maintaining an indivisible republic under God with liberty and justice for all. Consideration of our individual, yet shared, responsibilities would be complemented by a thankful appreciation for the sacrifices made by our forebears.
Joe Wagner
Lyman
