Milly Spence’s Dec. 20 letter (“Would-be quitter getting a mixed message on smoking cessation”) makes no sense. A prescription to help her stop smoking will cost $426. But If she smokes two packs a day, at $8 per pack, she’s spending $480 a month for cigarettes. That’s over $5,000 a year.
The prescription will save her a fortune – and might save her life as well.
Vince Bertino
Gray
