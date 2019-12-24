FALMOUTH – Constance E. Brink, 93, of Falmouth passed away at her home on Dec. 21, 2019, after a brief illness. The daughter of Bill and Edna (Wood) Harroun, she was born in Boston on December 4, 1926. After graduating from high school, she worked for the A&P in Boston. She married Henry F. Brink in 1949 and moved to Maine where she was a homemaker. After her children were older, she went to work as a bookkeeper at Calderwood Bakery, Victor Temporary, then retired from Bangor Drug.She loved cooking and baking and was known in the neighborhood as “The Cookie Lady”. She also enjoyed her fast rides and 180’s to work (don’t tell dad!!) and riding with her son Russell on his motorcycle. She always supported both of her son’s activities. After moving to Falmouth, she and Henry would sit by the kitchen window watching the deer, turkeys, squirrels and birds. She loved her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren and attending their events. She was predeceased by her husband Henry, of 63 years, her parents Bill and Edna, sisters Elaine, Myrtie and Leona and two greatgrandchildren Jacob and Jacqueline.She is survived by her two sons William Brink of Scarborough and Russell Brink and his wife Laurie of Portland, five grandchildren; Robbie, Kaleigh, Jon Henry, Samantha and Kristi, five greatgrandchildren; Pierce, Cami, Jillian, Paisleigh and Charles her sister Dorothy, sister in law Ruthie, and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who loved her, especially her cat “Punkin”.Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 2-4 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. Portland. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home at 4 p.m. Interment will be later in the spring at Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth. Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Connie’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous