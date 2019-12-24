The program, operated by the Portland Public Food Fund, gives community members the opportunity to invest in projects that build food security for students and their families. The Food Fund is a collaboration by the Foundation for Portland Public School and Food Fuels Learning and is made possible through generous donations by the community.

Stocking The King Food Pantry received $400; Riverton School’s Garden Education Supplies and Materials received $300 to provide teachers with lesson kits on gardening to grow food for students; and the Friday Food Partner Program at Casco Bay High School was awarded $200 to buy a cart to store and distribute food to students and families.

PORTLAND — Portland Public Schools’ Food Fuels Learning completed its first round of Food Fund mini-grants, awarding them to three school-based projects.

For more information, contact Jim Hanna, Cumberland County Food Security Council at [email protected]

Checks can be made payable to Foundation for Portland Public Schools, Attn: Jeanine Bischoff, 353 Cumberland Ave., Portland, ME 04101. In the memo line, write: PPS Food Fund.

A secure online contribution can be made at: https://foundationforpps.kindful.com.