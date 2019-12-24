Cape Elizabeth
Thur. 1/2 7 p.m. Recycling Committee PW
Scarborough
Fri. 1/3 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee MB
South Portland
Thur. 1/2 4:30 p.m. Board of Health CH
Thur. 1/2 6 p.m. Middle School Facilities Committee SPHS
Thur. 1/2 6:30 p.m. City Council CH
