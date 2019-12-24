Cape Elizabeth

Thur.  1/2  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee  PW

Scarborough

Fri.  1/3  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee  MB

South Portland

Thur.  1/2  4:30 p.m.  Board of Health  CH

Thur.  1/2  6 p.m.  Middle School Facilities Committee  SPHS

Thur.  1/2  6:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

filed under:
cape elizabeth maine, Forecaster Community, scarborough maine, south portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles