Tacko Fall, the 7-foot-5 basketball player who has quickly become a fan favorite this season for the Maine Red Claws and the Boston Celtics, guest-conducted the Boston Pops’ performance of “Sleigh Ride” Monday night.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it’s an honor to welcome the tallest person ever to conduct the Boston Pops,” longtime Pops conductor Keith Lockhart said as he introduced Fall during the Holiday Pops concert.

The rookie center from Senegal needed a size 48 extra long tuxedo requiring 4 extra inches for the occasion.

Tacko Fall conducts the Boston Pops’ performance of “Sleigh Ride.” Photo courtesy of Boston Symphony Orchestra

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
boston celtics, Maine Red Claws
Related Stories
Latest Articles