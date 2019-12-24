Edith M. Smith, 47, of Hollis was summonsed Dec. 19 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Alicha C. Holmes, 27, of Parsonsfield was summonsed Dec. 19 on a charge of operating without a license.
James E. Allen, 52, of Gorham was summonsed Dec. 19 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
Michael J. Rowe, 40, of Gray was arrested Dec. 20 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Robert Linscott, 72, of Standish was summonsed Dec. 20 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Starr A. McLean, 54, of Naples was summonsed Dec. 22 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Arts & Entertainment
‘Game of Thrones’ author George R.R. Martin opens bookstore in Santa Fe
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Dec. 25-Jan. 1
-
Business
Uber’s Travis Kalanick to leave company’s board of directors
-
Nation & World
Trump says North Korea may be planning nice ‘Christmas gift’
-
Local & State
Bangor City Council votes to forgive American Folk Festival’s debt