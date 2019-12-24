Edith M. Smith, 47, of Hollis was summonsed Dec. 19 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Alicha C. Holmes, 27, of Parsonsfield was summonsed Dec. 19 on a charge of operating without a license.

James E. Allen, 52, of Gorham was summonsed Dec. 19 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Michael J. Rowe, 40, of Gray was arrested Dec. 20 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Robert Linscott, 72, of Standish was summonsed Dec. 20 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Starr A. McLean, 54, of Naples was summonsed Dec. 22 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: