A weekend filled with twists and turns in the weather patterns is awaiting Mainers, and those planning to travel over the next three days might want to take heed.

Friday morning’s commute in many parts of Maine promises to be a little slippery due to snow and ice that could fall overnight, according to the National Weather Service Office in Gray.

The National Weather Service Office issued a winter weather advisory Thursday afternoon for Portland and most of southern and central Maine that warns drivers they may encounter light road icing on their way to work Friday morning. The advisory will take effect at 3 a.m. Friday and last through 10 a.m.

“The accumulation will be light, but just enough to make the roads slick if they remain untreated,” Meteorologist Michael Clair said. Clair advised motorists to reduce speeds during the morning commute. Clair said road icing will be more pronounced the farther away from the coast a driver travels.

The National Weather Service is forecasting light, mixed precipitation with total snow and ice accumulations up to 1 inch. Eventually, as temperatures warm, the freezing rain will change over to rain by early afternoon in most areas except the mountains.

Portland should experience dry weather on Saturday and Sunday, with plenty of sun in the forecast for Saturday and temperatures in the mid-40s, but on Sunday evening the weather could take a turn for the worse.

Clair said forecasters are looking at a “complex” weather system that could move into the state Sunday night and last through Tuesday. He said the winter storm has the potential to regenerate off the coast, producing two waves of snow storms. Clair called the storm “odd.”

Clair stressed that it is still too early, due to the storm’s complexity, to predict what, if any, snow will accumulate, but he added, “It has the potential to become a significant snow storm.”

Though there is a still a degree of uncertainty about the impact from Sunday night’s storm, more details should become available as the weather system moves closer to Maine, Clair said.

Some spotty ice accretions are possible late tonight into Friday morning, especially over the mountains and foothills. pic.twitter.com/s9yiYy8pR6 — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) December 26, 2019

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: