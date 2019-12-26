GORHAM — The 12th annual New Year Gorham will ring in 2020 with a night packed with family entertainment capped off with fireworks.

This year’s program headliners are Gorham’s own Don Roy Trio, storyteller Antonio Rocha and magician Abracadabra.

The Don Roy Trio, recipient of a National Endowments of the Arts award in 2018, will perform Franco-American traditional music 5-5:45 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave. The trio has performed at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.

The trio precedes the Gorham Community Chorus, which will perform from 6-6:45 p.m. Then, it’s Rocha with folklore from Brazil, his homeland.

Abracadabra, billed as a world-renowned magician, will take the stage from 4:35-5:25 p.m. at the Shaw Gym at the Recreation Department, 75 South St. The magician will perform between shows of Wildlife Encounters, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Two Mad Science shows are set for 4-5 p.m. and 5:45-6:45 p.m. in the multi-purpose room in the Recreation Department.

For those revelers who work up an appetite ice skating at the University of Southern Maine arena from 2-4 p.m. or learning to contra dance in the high school gym from 6:30-8 p.m., plenty of food will be available. The FALGOR Robotics Team 172 (Falmouth and Gorham high schools) will serve up family friendly meals and snacks from 5-7:30 p.m. in the Gorham High School cafeteria.

Concession snacks will also be available at Shaw Gym 3:30-5:30 p.m.

The fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m.

Admission to everything is a New Year Gorham wristband costing $5 and available at the Gorham Hannaford and Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St. A $20 family package will be available before Monday Dec. 30 at Gorham Rec.

The celebration attracts revelers from surrounding towns and last year was a sellout.

“As we prepare for our 12th celebration of New Year Gorham, I am overwhelmed with gratefulness for all the talented performers, faithful volunteers, and generous sponsors who make this wonderful community event possible year after year,” Virginia Wilder Cross, event founder and an organizer, said Monday.

Tom Hasbrouck coordinates New Year Gorham.

