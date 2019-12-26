Free winter sand

Winter sand is available for residents at the Public Works Department on Huston Road throughout the winter months.

The sand area is located beside the silver bullets on the left after the front entrance. Each resident is allowed two 5 gallon buckets per storm. This sand is mixed with road salt.

Residents must take bring own buckets and a shovel.

A slice of history



According to the chronology compiled by Gorham Historical Society, Gorham settlers in 1760 wintered their cattle and horses at the “Great Kezar Meadow.” They used Native American trails to reach the meadow.

The meadow was located in Fryeburg, “McLellan’s History of Gorham” reports, and the meadow was named for a trapper named Kezar, who told Gorham settlers of it.

Gorham will turn 284 years old in 2020 and the state will be 200 years old.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Dec. 18 that the U.S. public debt was $23,099,553,825,054.78.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: