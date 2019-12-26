With respect to the Ukranian call transcript, I don’t know how anyone with an ounce of common sense can call the phrase “do us a favor” a demand. (Edgar Allen Beem’s “R.I.P., GOP,” Dec. 19) Also, nowhere in it is money, aid or funds even mentioned.
Oh wait, I’m sorry. I see the problem. You confused Donald Trump with Joe Biden, the man who actually did demand that Ukraine take action or not receive 1 billion dollars in allocated funds if they didn’t comply. It’s understandable that the facts are ignored when they don’t fit your narrative.
J.T. Jarrell
Westbrook
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
Lisbon fire chief wants to be able to inspect apartments for safety
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford City Council president reelected
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Miss India Teen Maine is Thornton Academy junior
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
True grit: Students deliver sand to OOB seniors
-
Lakes Region Weekly
New heart ‘wonderful,’ but infections plague former firefighter