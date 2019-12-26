With respect to the Ukranian call transcript, I don’t know how anyone with an ounce of common sense can call the phrase “do us a favor” a demand. (Edgar Allen Beem’s “R.I.P., GOP,” Dec. 19) Also, nowhere in it is money, aid or funds even mentioned.

Oh wait, I’m sorry. I see the problem. You confused Donald Trump with Joe Biden, the man who actually did demand that Ukraine take action or not receive 1 billion dollars in allocated funds if they didn’t comply. It’s understandable that the facts are ignored when they don’t fit your narrative.

J.T. Jarrell

Westbrook

