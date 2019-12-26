Brownie Carson stepped up to run for state office during a disquieting political time in Maine. The governor at that time had vetoed more bills than all Maine governors combined over the previous hundred years, making it clear that negotiating and compromise, the essence of a working democracy, were not happening. That experience of a governor who won two elections with a plurality, not a majority, is what led Mainers to change the voting system to ranked choice.
Instead of a defeatist, frustrated attitude, Brownie’s positive nature motivated him to help restore and improve Maine’s quality of life, which he’s been doing since becoming our state senator. Brownie has focused on important issues that affect the well-being of our communities, from public health nurses, to education, to the environment. Thank you, Brownie, for your service and great work!
Angela King-Horne
Pownal
