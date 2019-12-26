I am shocked to see Tim Soley’s proposal for a zoning measure that would allow for a 20-plus-story building at Canal Plaza (Dec. 20).
Portland has been ranked as one of the 25 most livable cities in the U.S. It didn’t look like all the other cities with ugly skyscraper development, accompanying wind tunnels and impossible parking.
A city is livable in a practical and spiritual sense because its architecture fits the human scale, has a sense of at least pleasant attractiveness and fits the landscape.
The City Center buildings are enough of enough.
Portland is already undergoing hyperdevelopment. Much of it is by out-of-state investors who care only about profit, and little or nothing about livability. Then we taxpayers have to pay for all the new services their ill-designed developments, including a huge increase in population density, require. I don’t see my taxes going down over the years, so the argument that increased development results in increased revenues and lower taxes seems straight out false.
Approval of such a development monstrosity would be a terrible precedent for Portland’s future.
Finally, most of the new high rises going up in Portland are unattractive. The City Council should at least require decent aesthetics. There are good architects in Portland. The design of the building over Rosemont Market on Brackett Street is well done. The city should give that architect a prize to serve as a model for others.
James Harrod
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Lisbon fire chief wants to be able to inspect apartments for safety
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford City Council president reelected
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Miss India Teen Maine is Thornton Academy junior
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
True grit: Students deliver sand to OOB seniors
-
Lakes Region Weekly
New heart ‘wonderful,’ but infections plague former firefighter
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.