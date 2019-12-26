Despite several near-misses, the Yachtsmen had yet to win a championship in their decade playing at the Class B level and when they traveled north and took the hallowed floor of the Bangor Auditorium nearly a decade ago, many felt that an immensely talented Camden Hills squad would prove too tough to handle. The Windjammers almost did derail Falmouth’s title quest, but in the end, the Yachtsmen’s heart was as vast as their skill.

Falmouth trailed by eight points early, lost senior standout Stefano Mancini for nearly eight minutes in the second half due to foul trouble and after a 10-point lead slipped away, the Yachtsmen were down twice in the waning moments, but somehow, they rose from the deck time and time again, forced overtime on a late free throw from senior John Roberts, then took the lead for good on a Mancini putback in the extra session as they scored the final eight points of the game.

What they said:

Falmouth coach Dave Halligan: “I’m so happy for our senior group. They really worked hard for this. Every championship is special. If we’re going to win a state championship in basketball, this is the place to win it. The atmosphere is great. The kids will remember this for the rest of their lives.”

Stefano Mancini: “There’s no better way to cap off a career than with an overtime win in the state game. It’s everything we hoped it would be. Everyone feels that way in the locker room.”

Girls’ game: June 18, 2011

Lacrosse: Yarmouth 9 Waynflete 8

After three seasons of agonizing regional final losses to crosstown rival North Yarmouth Academy, Yarmouth’s girls’ lacrosse team was poised to return to the pinnacle in 2011, but nothing came easily. After rallying past the nemesis Panthers in the Eastern Class B Final, just one team stood between the Clippers and glory, but that team was the Waynflete Flyers, who dominated the sport at the time.

After a massive thunderstorm delayed the start of the game nearly two hours, the Clippers got goals from their trio of senior stars, Danielle Torres, Becca Bell and Devin Simsarian, to grab a quick 3-0 lead, but the Flyers roared back to tie it, before a Torres goal gave Yarmouth a 4-3 halftime advantage. Yarmouth then had to overcome the loss of Bell, after a questionable second yellow card, and it fell behind, 6-5, only to see Natalie Salmon score twice for the lead. Waynflete then drew even at 7-7 and 8-8, but with 6:40 left in regulation, off a free position, Torres scored the final goal of her illustrious career and the Clippers held on for dear life down the stretch to win an instant classic.

What they said:

Yarmouth coach Dorothy Holt: “I have to say it was the sweetest victory I’ve ever had in all my years of coaching. It took heart, grit and desire. We didn’t leave anything on the field.”

Danielle Torres: “I couldn’t have picked a better way for us to win this game. It’s so meaningful to me knowing that everyone on the team contributed so much to win this game and to get us here. It was such a great game. I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. (Waynflete’s) a great team. This is just the way it had to be.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter:@foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: