TOPSHAM – Patricia J. Forsyth, 86, of Honey Locust Drive died peacefully at Mid Coast Hospital on Dec. 23, 2019 after a very brief illness.

Patricia was born Oct. 18, 1933 in Long Branch, N.J. to Charles and Madeleine Jameson. She grew up in Allenhurst, N.J., graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1951 and went to Tufts University in Boston majoring in English and graduating in 1955.

After college, Patricia taught 8th Grade English in Long Branch, N.J. On August 27, 1955, Patricia married Donald W. Forsyth. They moved to Fair Haven where they raised two children, Andrew Charles who passed away in 1987, and Kathryn Anne currently of Clifton, Va.

Upon their retirement, Pat and Don moved to Cundy’s Harbor and lived there for more than 30 years. They loved Maine, it was there they had their honeymoon and spent many summer vacations, mostly at Little Sebago with Pat’s friends from Tufts. They recently moved to Topsham within the past two years.

Patricia had many hobbies and interests such as tennis (before her two knee surgeries), gourmet cooking, knitting and playing piano. She was an avid reader of all genres and prolific letter writer. Pat loved going for boat rides, reading and speaking French, and bird watching with Don. The daughter of a florist, Pat especially enjoyed working in her garden and growing flowers like dahlias which she would share with her neighbors.

Patricia was President of two different branches of American Association of University Women (AAUW) and an active member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick.

Patricia is survived by her husband; daughter; and her two dear grandchildren, John Thomas and Erin Jameson, whose middle name fondly reflects Patricia’s maiden name.

A memorial service will be held at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick on Friday, Dec. 26 at 3 p.m. We are not requesting any donations. If you would like to send flowers, please know that some of the flowers will be donated to local nursing homes and assisted living facilities. As the daughter of a florist, we think Patricia would love knowing these flowers would help bring joy to others.

Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous