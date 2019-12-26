The Old Orchard Beach Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony yesterday for Anna Ayotte and Pete Herbst, Owners of Red

Door Market & Deli, located at 113 Saco Ave.

The ceremony was held to highlight the Chamber’s newest member, which opened in June.

Members of the Chamber, community members and friends were in attendance to celebrate.

During the gathering, Chamber Executive Director Kim Howard said that Red Door Market & Deli is a “wonderful addition to our community”.

The ceremony also included a selection of sandwiches and homemade potato chips, an item that will soon be added to the menu at Red Door.

For more information about Red Door Market & Deli in Old Orchard Beach, find the business on Facebook or call 937-8591.

