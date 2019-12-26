Arrests

12/13 at 2:41 p.m. Joann Goodwin, 52, of South Portland, was arrested on Highland Avenue by Officer Eric Young on charges of failing to stop for an officer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

12/13 at 3:12 p.m. Jason Harfoush, 36, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer David Stailing on a warrant and on charges of aggravated and unlawful trafficking of a scheduled drug or drugs, illegal possession of a firearm, theft by receiving stolen property and refusal to submit to arrest or detention.

12/14 at 1:54 p.m. Dale Sukeforth, 50, of Auburn, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Steven Connors on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release and probation violation.

12/14 at 8:23 p.m. Tiffany Brown, 48, of Scarborough, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

12/15 at 8:47 a.m. Paul Kabatznick, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Ginger Ryll on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

12/17 at 11:53 a.m. Joshua David Maloney, 23, of Cumberland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Chris Schofield on a warrant.

12/18 at 1:44 a.m. Gigi Marcell McKnight, 48, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on charges of domestic violence assault, criminal restraint and obstructing the reporting of a crime.

12/18 at 10:28 a.m. Lee Kim Chim, 52, of South Portland, was arrested on Cash Street by Officer David Stailing on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration.

12/18 at 3:32 p.m. Thomas Pasquarelli, 18, of South Portland, was arrested on Sawyer Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

12/19 at 11:51 a.m. Abdirahman Sheikh Yousef, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a warrant.

12/20 at 11:16 a.m. Kayla Marshall, 32, of Windham, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on a warrant.

Summonses

12/13 at 12:41 a.m. Coeur Ngabo, 32, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

12/17 at 7:38 p.m. David Chapman, 58, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Waterman Drive by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

12/17 at 8:23 p.m. Megan Andersen, 40, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Cottage Road by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/18 at 12:54 p.m. A 16-year-old boy, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Alfred Giusto on a charge of possessing marijuana as a minor.

12/19 at 8:46 a.m. A 17-year-old boy, of Sanford, was issued a summons on Shaw Street by Officer Alfred Giusto on a charge of terrorizing.

12/20 at 2:22 p.m. Gigi Marcell McKnight, 48, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer David Stailing on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration.

12/20 at 5:04 p.m. A 15-year-old girl, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

12/17 at 12:19 a.m. False alarm on Preble Street.

12/17 at 7:40 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Wainwright Circle.

12/17 at 1:25 p.m. False alarm on Ocean Street.

12/17 at 2:34 p.m. Good intent call on Bennett Street.

12/17 at 6:43 p.m. Good intent call on Maine Mall Road.

12/18 at 1:24 p.m. Excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition on Maine Mall Road.

12/18 at 5:25 p.m. No incident found at dispatch address on Townhouse Drive.

12/18 at 8:31 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gorham Road.

12/19 at 2:30 a.m. False alarm on Main Street.

12/19 at 9:26 a.m. Assist invalid on Derby Road.

12/19 at 9:31 a.m. False alarm on Nelson Road.

12/19 at 5:28 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Keswick Road.

12/19 at 9:01 p.m. False alarm on Ocean Street.

12/20 at 5:22 a.m. False alarm on Main Street.

12/20 at 9:50 a.m. False alarm on Main Street.

12/20 at 1:07 p.m. False alarm on Maine Mall Road.

12/20 at 5:53 p.m. False alarm on Ocean Street.

12/20 at 6:06 p.m. Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Mclean Street.

12/21 at 5:40 p.m. Building fire on Soule Street.

12/23 at 6:42 a.m. Gas leak on Industry Road.

12/23 at 3:24 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Skyway Drive.

12/23 at 9:50 p.m. Good intent call on Philbrook Avenue.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 70 calls from Dec. 17-23.

