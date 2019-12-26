Scarborough and South Portland hadn’t met on the gridiron in nine seasons when they squared off in October of 2013. Both teams would go 5-3 and neither would make it past the semifinal round of the playoffs, but for one night, they stole the show with a dizzying display of offense at the Kippy Mitchell Sports Complex.

The Red Storm were primed to run away with the game when they went ahead, 21-0, early and held a 27-6 lead at halftime, but the fun was just beginning. Red Riots’ quarterback Duncan Preston sparked a third quarter rally and by period’s end, the contest was tied, 27-27, and not for the last time either. Scarborough quarterback Ben Greenberg ran for a score to put the Red Storm back in the lead, but Preston hit Jordan Susi for a TD to make it 34-34. When Greenberg scored on a 20-yard run and added a two-point conversion rush with 2:30 to go, Scarborough appeared home free, but with 32.5 seconds remaining, Joey DiBiase’s TD run and a Preston-to-Jaren Muller two-point conversion pass forced overtime.

In the first OT, Dan LeClair scored on a 10-yard run and added the two-point rush for the hosts, but again, South Portland rose off the deck and got a 5-yard Preston-to-Hayden Owen TD pass, followed by a Preston two-point rush, to force a second extra session. There, Preston threw a scoring pass to Muller to put the Red Riots on the brink of an inspirational victory, but after controversy ensued (South Portland thought it recovered a Scarborough fumble, but the officials ruled otherwise), LeClair scored from the 1 on fourth down and Chris Cyr’s two-point rush brought an end to the game for the ages.

What they said:

Scarborough coach Lance Johnson: “It’s right up there (with the best games I’ve ever been involved with). You don’t play a lot of overtime games in high school. It was an exciting game if it went to overtime or not. It was a lot of fun. Some parts of it were more fun than others. It really was amazing.”

Scarborough quarterback Ben Greenberg: “It’s the best game I’ve ever played in. It was fun too. I always love playing in tight games like this. You have to give South Portland credit. We underestimated them.”

South Portland coach Steve Stinson: “It was quite an evening. It was good to be competitive in the second half after not being very competitive in the first half. I liked how we responded. It was encouraging. We were a completely different team in the second half.”

One year after rallying to upset Yarmouth in the Class B girls’ lacrosse final, the Capers did it again. In even more dramatic fashion.

After trailing, 7-5, at halftime and 8-6 early in the second half, Cape Elizabeth went on top, 9-8, after successive goals from Brooke Harvey, but the Clippers turned it around and held an 11-9 advantage with under two minutes to go.

But the Capers had the Clippers right where they wanted them, as after Harvey scored with 1:54 left, Karli Chapin tied the score with 39 seconds remaining and it was on to overtime.

After Cape Elizabeth goalie Erin Foley made a sensational save to save the season in the first OT, neither squad scored in the second and that simply ratcheted up the drama to a fever pitch.

Then, 35 seconds into the third overtime, Chapin, who earlier that school year had scored the overtime game-winning goal for the Capers’ girls’ soccer team in the state final, etched her name even further into lore, by firing the ball into the goal to give Cape Elizabeth a 12-11 victory and a repeat championship.

What they said:

Chapin: “It’s a great feeling. I’m so glad our team got to feel it again. It’s kind of unbelievable. We gave it everything we had. We just stayed focused. It’s a great team to be a part of. We have such great chemistry. I wanted to do it for our seniors.”

Cape Elizabeth coach Alex Spark: “This is my sweetest victory in my career as a coach. Both teams showed a lot of heart. It was incredible, fun to watch. I’m not normally vocal on the sidelines, but tonight, I started to lose my voice out of pure excitement over the level of play. My team fought so hard. I’ve never been so proud.”

