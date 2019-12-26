HIGH SCHOOLS

Jaden Morin scored four goals and set up another in his first varsity game, leading Cheverus to a 7-3 win over Leavitt/Gray-New Gloucester/Oak Hill/Poland at Troubh Ice Arena.

Jackson Header added two goals – one short-handed – and an assist, Jackson Wilson had a goal and three assists, and Wyatt Header collected four assists for Cheverus (5-0).

Colin Reese led Leavitt (2-3) with a goal and an assist. Spencer Berube and Keenan St. Pierre also scored.

• Hunter Merryman scored two power-play goals in the final four minutes, including the winner with 51 seconds remaining, as Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse (1-3-1) rallied to defeat Kennebunk/Wells (1-5) at Watson Arena in Brunswick.

Phillip Rossborough and Dean Church got first-period goals for Kennebunk, which carried a 2-0 lead into the third.

Alex Witwicki started Mt. Ararat’s comeback with 9:42 remaining.

HOCKEY

WORLD JUNIORS: Arizona Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton scored twice to help Canada beat the United States 6-4 in its opener at the world junior hockey championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Alexis Lafreniere gave Canada a 5-4 lead with 3:11 left, just 7 seconds after Shane Pinto tied it for the U.S.

Connor McMichael, Nolan Foote and Ty Dellandrea also scored for Canada, and Nico Daws made 28 saves. Lafreniere added three assists.

Pinto scored twice, and Nick Robertson and Arthur Kaliyev each tallied a goal for the Americans. Spencer Knight made 26 saves.

In the other Group B game, the Czech Republic beat Russia 4-3 despite an apparent leg injury suffered by Boston Bruins prospect Jakub Lauko just 53 seconds into the game.

U-18 WOMEN: The U.S. defeated Finland 4-1 in an opener at the under-18 women’s world hockey championships in Bratislava, Slovakia, behind goals by Abbey Murphy, Claravan Wieren, Audrey Wethington and Rory Guilday.

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook will have surgery three times in the next three months, raising questions about his future after winning three Stanley Cup titles with his only NHL team.

Seabrook, 34, is scheduled for a season-ending operation on his right shoulder on Friday. He also will have surgery on his right hip in January and left hip in February.

Seabrook is under contract through the 2023-24 season at an average annual value of $6,875,000.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool took another step toward ending a three-decade title drought, blowing away second-place Leicester 4-0 to increase its lead to 13 points.

Two crosses by back Trent Alexander-Arnold set up goals by Roberto Firmino, and another Alexander-Arnold cross resulted in a handball and a penalty kick that was converted by James Milner. Alexander-Arnold that capped the rout with a goal of his own.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: J’Mar Smith threw a touchdown pass and had a late scoring run in Shreveport, Louisiana, to help Louisiana Tech beat Miami 14-0 in the only shutout in the Independence Bowl’s 44-game history.

Louisiana Tech (10-3) hit double-digit victories for the first time since 1984 and ran its postseason winning streak to six. Miami (6-7) completed its second losing season in 12 years.

Smith connected with Israel Tucker on a 26-yard touchdown strike on a screen pass in the second quarter, capping a 13-play, 91-yard drive. Smith added an 8-yard scoring run with 1:15 left.

• Washington quarterback Jacob Eason announced he will skip his final year of college and enter the NFL draft.

Eason passed for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns this season after transferring from Georgia.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous