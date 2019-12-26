Arrests

Paige Michelle Macmaster, 24, of Lewiston, on Dec. 19 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Main Street.

Deane L. Webster, 51, of Portland, on Dec. 19 on a charge of violating a protection order, in Portland.

Daniel J. Smith, 45, of Cottage Place, on Dec. 19 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Cottage Place.

David Samuel Huerta, 35, of Phoenix, Arizona, on Dec. 19 on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, possession of hypodermic apparatuses, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and trafficking in prison contraband, on Larrabee Road.

Jan-Michael Vose, 36, of Phoenix, Arizona, on Dec. 19 on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, possession of hypodermic apparatuses and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Larrabee Road.

Terrance Lee Libbey Jr., 36, of Portland, on Dec. 20 on a charge of violating condition of release, failure to provide correct name, address or date of birth, operating while license is suspended or revoked and a warrant, on Lamb Street.

Summonses

Codie Reuben Austin Hillstad, 25, of Windham, on Dec. 19 on a charge of motor vehicle speeding: 30+ mph over speed limit, on Bridgton Road.

Muna Abdiraham Omar, 22, of Portland, on Dec. 21 on a charge of operating with a suspended registration, on Central Street.

Joice A. Okot, 24, of South Portland, on Dec. 22 on a charge of operating after license suspension, on Larrabee Road.

