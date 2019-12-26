Windham police were searching for a suspect who led them on a chase Thursday night before ditching his car in a field off River Road.
Dispatchers in Cumberland County said the suspect drove off River Road, near Cardinal Lane.
The driver fled on foot, but two passengers inside the car were not charged. A police K9 was brought in to track the suspect.
No other details were available.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Mariners
Mariners continue hot streak with 5-1 victory over Adirondack
-
Cops & Courts
Windham police search for suspect who crashed his car on River Road
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Cheverus remains unbeaten, fueled by Morin’s spectacular debut
-
Local & State
Neighbors of ‘the piggery’ in South Portland raise concerns about planned condo complex
-
Times Record Sports
Boys Hockey: Eagles earn a ‘Merry’ first win