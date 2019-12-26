Windham police were searching for a suspect who led them on a chase Thursday night before ditching his car in a field off River Road.

Dispatchers in Cumberland County said the suspect drove off River Road, near Cardinal Lane.

The driver fled on foot, but two passengers inside the car were not charged. A police K9 was brought in to track the suspect.

No other details were available.

