Mike Randall scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter as Deering rallied to a 65-61 boys’ basketball win over defending Class AA South champion Bonny Eagle on Friday in Portland.

The Rams had two starters and a key reserve foul out and trailed 55-50 midway through the fourth quarter before Randall scored six straight points. After the Scots tied it with a free throw, Askar Houssein hit a 3-pointer to put Deering ahead to stay.

“It was just team basketball,” said Randall, who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three assists. “We didn’t panic. We’re a senior-laden team and we’ve been in these spots before.”

Loki Anda, Darryl Germain and Houssein all picked up two fouls in the first quarter for Deering (4-1), but Bonny Eagle couldn’t take advantage and the Rams held a 19-15 advantage, sparked by Anda’s seven points and five rebounds.

Deering went up by seven on a Houssein 3-pointer early in the second period, but the Scots scored 11 of the next 13 points. A putback by Nate Ferris gave Bonny Eagle (4-2) its first lead at 28-26. After Max Morrione tied the score with a pair of free throws, Maturo made one of two foul shots with 2:38 remaining in the half to reach the 1,000-point plateau.

“It’s tough to get 1,000-points in a loss,” said Scots’ Coach John Trull. “(Zach’s) a great kid. He cares more about winning than points.”

The Rams closed the half strong when Morrione took a pass from Randall for a slam and a 35-33 advantage at the break.

Bonny Eagle opened up a 44-38 lead in the third quarter on a 3-pointer from Jacob Humphrey, but Deering countered with a 10-1 surge – capped by an Anda 3-pointer – for a 48-45 advantage.

In the fourth, the Scots took a 55-50 lead on a Cam Gardner layup, but Randall made two free throws, took a no-look pass from Houssein and made a layup, then stole the ball and made a layup for a 56-55 Rams’ advantage with 2:56 left.

“As a captain, one of my responsibilities is to make sure we were ready to roll and we did fantastic,” Randall said.

“Mike Randall is a grown man and he imposed his will,” added Deering Coach Todd Wing.

Maturo tied the game with a free throw, but Houssein’s 3-pointer with 2:25 left gave the Rams the lead for good.

“Good teams overcome,” said Wing. “We had to battle guys fouling out, but we showed what we’re made of tonight.”

Deering was paced by 18 points from Anda. Houssein added 14 and Morrione finished with 13.

Bonny Eagle got 20 points from Maturo, 19 from Humphrey and 10 from Gardner.

“We just didn’t execute,” said Trull. “We wanted to make it a halfcourt game, but credit to (Deering) for making shots and making plays.”.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »