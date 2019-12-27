WISCASSET — Wiscasset police arrested a Farmingdale man Wednesday and charged him with driving under the influence after he allegedly crossed the centerline, nearly causing a head-on collision

Devere Cudo, 31, was driving south on Route 1 near the Wiscasset House of Pizza when his vehicle allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic and sideswiped another vehicle driven by 27-year-old Cassandra Hansen of Boothbay.

Cudo continued driving south on Route 1. Wiscasset officer Jonathan Barnes said a driver traveling behind Cudo at the time of the crash followed him a couple of miles down Route 1 to the Lil’ Mart.

Cudo told Barnes he didn’t know he’d sideswiped a vehicle.

“He knew he crossed the centerline but he thought he corrected himself before he hit anyone,” Barnes said.

Cudo was arrested at 6:30 p.m. and taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

In addition to OUI, he was charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and consuming alcohol on a public way. He is scheduled to appear in court in Wiscasset on Feb. 27.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: