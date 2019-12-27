SANFORD — Maggie Whitmore scored 23 points as South Portland jumped out to a quick lead and raced past Sanford for a 53-40 girls’ basketball win on Friday night.

The Red Riots, who improved to 6-1, held a 16-4 lead after the first quarter, and led 35-12 at halftime. Hylah Owen had 14 points for the Riots and Ashlee Aceto added five.

Paige Cote paced the Spartans with 15 points. Samya Santiague added 11, while Riley Hebler had six.

BOOTHBAY 41, OAK HILL 37: Chloe Arsenault and Jaelyn Crocker scored 13 points apiece as the Seahawks (5-1) cruised past the Raiders (4-2) at Boothbay.

Glory Blethen added eight points.

Emily Dillman scored eight points for Oak Hill while Anna Beach and Audrey Oilman added seven each.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 56, TELSTAR 38: Kierstyn Lyons scored 20 points to lead Mountain Valley over Telstar.

The Falcons (4-3), who took a 31-13 first-half lead, also got 16 points from Saydie Garbarin, while Autumn Freeman added 10.

For the Rebels (0-7), Leah Kimball scored 18 points, while Calla Orino added 13.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

POLAND 74, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 64: Evan Kelly scored 23 points while Hunter Gibson and Josh Ringuette each scored 10 to lead the Knights (1-5) past the visiting Gulls (2-3).

Landen Johnson scored 23 points for Old Orchard, including five 3-pointers, while Jaden Davies added 10 points.

DIRIGO 80, WISCASSET 22: Freshman Charlie Houghton had 11 points and 11 rebounds as Dirigo opened a 25-2 first-quarter lead and cruised past Wiscasset .

Mateo Lapointe had 16 points and John Snowman 14 for Dirigo.

Noah Haggett led Wiscasset with nine points.

