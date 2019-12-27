Mr. Beem’s denigration of ICE in his Nov. 24 article “Making nice with ICE,” while somewhat restrained, is off the mark.

He tries to include comments on administration policy, Customs and Border Protection policy, Border Patrol activity and ICE in a somewhat confusing manner.

The main thrust of the article is criticism of ICE, including referring to a WCSH TV interview with Jason Molina, ICE official, as a “puff piece.”

What does ICE actually do? To answer that, I have listed a sampling of recent bulletins CBP sends out on a daily basis:

ICE identifies previously removed felon at state prison, removes him to Mexico (11/25/2019).

Utah ICE officers deport man wanted for homicide in Honduras (11/21/2019)

ICE, police arrest 21 during three-day Kansas City operations to combat human trafficking (11/21/2019).

ICE HSI, law enforcement partners arrest 16 sexual predators in sting operation (11/19/2019).

ICE removes Salvadoran nation and MS-13 gang members wanted for criminal conspiracy (11/14/2019).

ICE captures illegal aliens released from Philadelphia custody despite detainer for criminal offenses of rape, unlawful contact with a minor (11/13/2019).

ICE arrests Jamaican national with pending attempted murder charges multiple detainer releases (11/8/2019).

ICE HSI special agents arrest N.M. teacher on child pornography charges (11/07/2019).

ICE arrests 19 in Massachusetts during four-day operation targeting criminal aliens with drug offenses (11/06/2019).

ICE St. Paul officers remove illegal Salvadoran wanted on murder charges in his home country (11/01/2019).

And, yes, according to Mr. Molina, ICE is “doing everything they can do to safeguard the great people of Maine …”

And shame on those Portland protesters who want to abolish ICE. They are, in effect, condoning violence against Americans, and are either ignorant – likely – or indifferent to these facts. Eliminating ICE would be eliminating a force that is protecting us.

Bob Casimiro

Bridgton

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: