In a recent letter to the editor (Dec. 17), Don Loprieno stated that there is no need for recreational trapping, in that animal populations will self-regulate.

A number of years ago, leghold traps, commonly used by recreational trappers in Massachusetts, were banned, and body-gripping traps were restricted through a statewide ballot initiative. Within five years of the implementation of that initiative, the beaver population in Massachusetts tripled, according to state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife officials, the result of which was widespread damage to private property in the form of the destruction of stands of trees, the flooding of backyards and basements and the contamination of well water.

At what level will the beaver population self-regulate? And will it be acceptable to the needs of society?

Peter Klanchany

Shapleigh

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: