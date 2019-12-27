LEWISTON — Beginning the day after Christmas, Destiny Sierra and her family have been swamping social media with images of several items stolen from their storage unit around the holidays.

“This time of year has been hard enough,” she wrote on Facebook, “and all this was taken from a hard-working man. It’s not fair. We are looking for these items to be returned — cash reward to (anyone) who can lead us to the person who did this.”

The items taken from Sierra’s father, Keith Scott, include a Yamaha off-road motorcycle, a snow blower, tools, tool boxes and a variety of other things he had stored at Easy Self-Storage at 11 North Lisbon Road.

Police said that in that heist, reported on Thursday, the culprits cut a lock securing the unit doors. The storage facility sets back from outer Lisbon Street, surrounded by trees. There is no fence around the storage units and no security gates.

By Friday, Sierra’s post had been shared more than 1,000 times. There were dozens of comments, too, from people who expressed their shock and disgust for thieves of all kinds. Scott and his son have upped the reward for information about the burglary from $1,000 to $2,000.

According to Lewiston police Lt. David St. Pierre, his department is investigating this break-in as well as several others of a similar nature.

On Dec. 10, a storage unit at AA Storage on Finale Way was broken into. In that heist, items valued at more than $5,000 were either taken or damaged.

Two days later, on Dec. 12, five more units at the facility were discovered to have had their locks tampered with. Police are still working with the people who rent those units to come up with an inventory of items taken.

On Dec. 16, the renter of a storage unit at Easy Rent-All on South Avenue reported the lock cut and many items taken, including fishing gear, tires, tax documents, hand tools and power tools.

Police ask that anyone with information about the break-ins call them at 513-3001 or 784-6421.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: