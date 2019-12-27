A judge has found a Portland man guilty of manslaughter in the death of his sister’s boyfriend earlier this year.

Mark Cardilli Jr., 25, admitted to shooting 22-year-old Isahak Muse during a family fight, but said on the witness stand that he was defending himself and his home. A grand jury had indicted him on a murder charge. He left the courtroom in handcuffs Friday morning after Superior Court Justice Nancy Mills announced her verdict.

“Mr. Cardilli is in custody,” Mill said before she left the bench.

The case went to trial for a week earlier this month. Generally, Maine law gives people a broader right to use deadly force in their own homes than outside of them, but experts have said that legal analysis is complicated. Cardilli opted for a bench trial over a jury trial, so Mills heard the evidence and reached the verdict. She wrote a 51-page decision but did not read it aloud in the courtroom. Instead, she summarized her findings.

Mills said that the state proved Cardilli knowingly killed Muse. She also found the state did not disprove that Cardilli acted in self defense, but did prove that his belief that he needed to shoot Muse was not reasonable. Her conclusions supported neither a guilty verdict on the murder charge nor a full acquittal, and the result was a conviction of the lesser offense of manslaughter.

“The state did prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant’s beliefs which led to his conduct were objectively unreasonable,” the judge said. “That is what the law calls imperfect self defense.”

Mills did not sentence Cardilli Friday, and sentencing date has not been set. He faces a minimum sentence of four years because he used a firearm to cause the death of another person, and the maximum penalty for manslaughter is 30 years in prison.

More than 45 people sat in the benches for the verdict, and an overflow crowd sat on the metal seats in the hallway. The courtroom was tense and quiet even after Mills closed the door behind her. The Muse family stood quietly and soon left the room with the prosecutors. Chelsey Cardilli, who had been dating Muse at the time of his death, sat behind them and apart from her relatives. The defendant’s mother, Suzanne Cardilli, knocked a box of tissues on the floor as she steadied herself on the handrail.

As guards led Cardilli out of the courtroom, he passed his family members.

“I love you,” Cardilli said. “You know what to do. You know what to do.”

People lingered in the courtroom and the hallway, speaking in hushed conversations or huddling over typed copies of the judge’s verdict. A young woman sobbed into her cell phone. When the defense attorneys walked down the hallway, a young man called after them.

“Congratulations, you guys,” the man said. “You just got a murderer off.”

During the trial, witnesses and investigators described a chaotic altercation at the Cardilli home in Riverton.

The fatal shooting took place in the early hours of March 16. Muse was dating Chelsey Cardilli, who was 17 at the time, and the teenager was the first person to testify at trial. She testified that she had been involved in the juvenile justice system, and the court had prohibited her from seeing her boyfriend. Her parents often told her she could not see Muse, but then allowed him to visit and stay the night in the family’s home. Her brother had been in the U.S. Army for five years and had recently moved home at the end of his commitment.

That night, Chelsey Cardilli asked her father if her boyfriend could visit, and Mark Cardilli Sr. said no. When Muse arrived at the house anyway, her family agreed he could stay until 1 a.m. But he did not leave at that time, and a verbal and physical confrontation began between the five people in the house. Muse was not armed, but Cardilli ran to his room and retrieved his handgun from a safe.

He testified that he did not call 911 because he did not know how long the police would take to respond, and because he thought Muse would leave once he saw the weapon. Instead, he said his sister’s boyfriend started punching him in the face.

“Why did you shoot?” defense attorney Matt Nichols asked.

“The reason why I shot was because I feared – I did not know how many more punches I could take – I thought if I dropped the gun, lost the gun, Mr. Muse would take it and turn it on me and my family,” Cardilli said.

But the prosecutor emphasized forensic and ballistic evidence. She said a bullet caused a defect in the hardwood floor, suggesting Muse was falling or on the ground when Cardilli shot him. She also noted that the shots hit Muse at contact range in the back, even though Cardilli said the two men were facing each other when he first fired the gun. The defense attorney theorized in his closing argument that Muse twisted in response to a first shot that grazed his eyebrow, so the second and third shots hit him from behind.

“You don’t remember shooting him in the back when he tried to run after the first graze wound?” Assistant Attorney General Leanne Robbin asked.

“He never turned to run,” Cardilli said.

“But you shot him in the back,” she said.

“As the evidence shows,” he answered.

The judge heard from nearly two dozen witnesses.

Three of the four Cardillis — mother, daughter and son — took the stand. The defense had prepared to call Mark Cardilli Sr., but ultimately did not do so.

The state called Chelsey Cardilli, who also testified that her brother made racist statements about Somali people, Muslim people and people of color. The Cardillis are white, and Muse was a black Muslim man. The defendant denied making those statements during his testimony.

Suzanne Cardilli testified for the defense. She initially told police her cellphone wouldn’t work when she tried to call 911 during the fight, but she said on the witness stand that Muse hit her hand while she was holding the phone and attempting to dial. At one point, she testified that she was no longer sure about her memory.

Mills also watched videos of police interviews, as well as videos from Chelsey Cardilli’s cellphone and a surveillance system at the family’s Riverton home. The camera pointed to the driveway but captured audio from inside the house in the moments before and after the shooting. In one clip, Muse is yelling, “Why are you hurting me?” In another, Cardilli identified the sound of himself racking the slide of his gun.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »