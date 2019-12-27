METAIRIE, La. — Saints Coach Sean Payton says the club has no immediate plans to sign Antonio Brown after including him in a workout with six free-agent receivers Friday morning.

Payton says the Saints are mainly doing their due diligence “on all of those players” and looking at how available players can help the team as it prepares to enter the playoffs.

Brown has not played since the New England Patriots cut him Sept. 20 amid multiple sexual assault accusations which have spawned an ongoing league investigation of the receiver.

Payton says the team would still have to seek information from the NFL on whether it would allow Brown to play if New Orleans chose to sign him.

Brown is a four-time All-Pro but has now been released by three teams since the end of last season, when he was release by Pittsburgh after being a no-show for the club’s season finale. He also was cut earlier this year by Oakland.

FALCONS: Wrapping up another disappointing season but buoyed by a strong finish, the Atlanta Falcons announced Friday they are keeping coach Dan Quinn in 2020.

Owner Arthur Blank also decided to retain general manager Thomas Dimitroff for next season, though there will be organizational changes that restore President and CEO Rich McKay to a more prominent role in football operations.

In another change, Quinn will give up the dual role as defensive coordinator that he took on this year. Raheem Morris will get the job, hardly a surprise after he switched to the defensive staff at midseason and sparked a major turnaround.

EAGLES: Tight end Zach Ertz has been ruled out of the team’s Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants.

Ertz hasn’t practiced this week after suffering a fractured rib and a back injury against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. He finished the game, but left for the locker room during the second quarter of the team’s 17-9 win at Lincoln Financial Field.

