WASHINGTON — Carl Hagelin found the net for the first time this season, T.J. Oshie scored in overtime and the Washington Capitals beat the Blue Jackets 2-1 Friday night to snap Columbus’ winning streak at five.

Hagelin’s tying goal in the third helped Washington remained the only team in the NHL without back-to-back regulation losses this season. Oshie scored the winner on the power play 3:13 into overtime to give the Capitals their first victory against Columbus in three tries this month.

Oshie’s goal ended an 0 for 19 power-play drought for the Capitals, who are now 3 for 33 with the man advantage in December.

Rookie goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 27 saves to win his first career start against Columbus. He was solid all night and couldn’t do much on the lone Blue Jackets goal by rookie Jakob Lilja.

Columbus extended its point streak to nine games. It’s 6-0-3 in that span.

Joonas Korpisalo was excellent in net for the Blue Jackets, stopping 34 of the 36 shots he faced. Hagelin’s third-period goal came after the veteran Swedish winger rang his initial shot off the post and scored on the rebound.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, DEVILS 4 (OT): Devils defenseman Damon Severson backhanded the puck into his own net in overtime, gifting Toronto a season-best sixth straight victory.

Severson got the puck after Toronto’s William Nylander lost control of it driving toward New Jersey’s net. The 25-year-old Severson inadvertently beat goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood while trying to clear the puck out of danger. Nylander was credited with the goal.

Zach Hyman, Ilya Mikheyev, Kasperi Kapanen and John Tavares scored for Toronto. Michael Hutchinson had 24 saves in winning his second straight start. Mikheyev left the ice in the third period after being cut on his wrist by Jack Hughes’ skate. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation, the Maple Leafs said.

RANGERS 5, HURRICANES 3: Mika Zibanejad had two goals and an assist, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 39 shots, and New York beat visiting Carolina.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Strome also scored to help New York get its second win in six games (2-3-1). Tony DeAngelo and Jacob Trouba each had two assists.

Lundqvist improved to 3-0-0 against the Hurricanes this season while stopping 125 of 132 shots in the wins.

