PORTLAND – Gregory G. Mezoian, 54, passed unexpectedly at his home in Portland, Maine, Dec. 22, 2019.

He was born on March 7, 1965, in Biddeford. Greg was the son of George and Jeannine (Dallaire) Mezoian.

Greg loved life, music, gardening, antiques and refurbishing his Victorian home. He found joy in decorating for all holiday celebrations and caring for his parrots, Ollie and Trixie. Greg enjoyed taking his parents to Oxford Casino. He was a wonderful friend to many.

He spent 28 years co-owning The Captain’s Galley Restaurant of Old Orchard Beach with his brother, Mike Mezoian, where he met many of his lifelong friends.

Greg leaves behind his parents; George and Jeannine Mezoian of Portland, brother; Michael and his wife, Caroline Mezoian, of Saco; nieces, Jordan and Taylor Mezoian of Saco; friends, Dennis Noel of Saco, Chris Casale of Provincetown; and many other close friends.

Visiting Hours will 3-5 p.m. on Saturday December 28, 2019, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, Maine. Burial will be private. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

