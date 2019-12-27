FREEPORT – Dorothy L. (Bryant) Carter, passed away peacefully on Dec. 25, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born on December 1, 1923 in Gardiner, the daughter of Ralph and Elvira (Barrett) Bryant. She is survived by beloved children, son Douglas Carter and his wife Rebecca of Boothbay Harbor, and her daughter, Dianne Hamilton and her husband Timothy, from Scarborough. She is predeceased by her husband Ralph (Ace) Carter, older brother Louis Bryant, her oldest son Ralph L. Carter and youngest son Thomas S. Carter. She is also survived by her longtime companion Ralph Grant and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ms. Carter was a woman well before her time. She established a thriving real estate business, Dot Carter Realty, at a time when women were very much not in the workforce. For many years she bought and sold property, expertly assisted others in selling their homes, as well as providing advice in various aspects of the real estate business. She passed on this love of entrepreneurship to her children and grandchildren, many of whom own businesses in various industries including lobster, seafood, export and real estate. She was very passionate in her commitment to her country, often with her letters to the editor published in local newspapers. Ms. Carter contributed her time and money too many worthwhile causes in her dear United States. She was a very special part of her family and she will be deeply missed by those left behind. A memorial service will be held later in the spring at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, the date and time will be announced.

