WESTBROOK – Irma F. Hague, 93, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Westbrook, Maine. She was born on April 12, 1926, daughter of the late Merle and Albertine (Duchaine) Hill.

Irma had very special neighbors such as Linda Daley and The Corbett’s. Linda assisted Irma for 50 years. The Corbett’s met Irma 10 years ago. They made sure that she received the proper care throughout her journey. Irma liked watching the silly turkeys in her backyard. She also enjoyed her pet housecat which was taken to the Animal Refuge League.

Irma was also predeceased by her brother, Conrad Hill and her nephew, James Hill, both of Westbrook. Conrad loved his sister very much and took care of her until his death.

Survivors include her neighbors, caregivers, and friends, Paul and Rachel Corbett; Deacon Larry Guertin; Linda Daley; Willie Whitten; and dear cousin, Ginger Williams.

A special thanks goes to Springbrook and Beacon Hospice for providing wonderful care to Irma.

Irma’s funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, December 21, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee. To leave condolences or participate in Irma’s online tribute please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com

