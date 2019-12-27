SOUTH PORTLAND —In 2014, Betsy Harding, opened the first salon in Maine to offer products that are organic, cruelty-free, and 100 percent vegan.

After five years of operation, Organic Roots has become a thriving local business in the South Portland community, according to a company press release.

“It’s an amazing industry,” said Harding, “And I love what I do.”

After graduating from cosmetology school in 2004, she never looked back. Adopting a vegan lifestyle seven years ago, she decided to make her work environment fit her lifestyle. “This isn’t just my career, it’s my passion,” Harding said. She strives to offer the community a salon with a healthy and welcoming atmosphere while maintaining an ethically and environmentally conscious awareness.

“And you don’t have to be vegan to come to our salon,” Harding said. “Our salon does attract many vegan clients, but we also have customers seeking a more natural experience that our salon offers.”

Harding’s ongoing mission to find and provide products that are natural and vegan, yet effective and high quality.

Organic Roots Salon and Spa is made up of a team of individual business owners that all share the same passion for providing products that are free of animal testing and harsh chemicals and strive to incorporate sustainable practices into the overall operation of the business. Each member at Organic Roots is an expert in their specialty and together they provide a broad array of professional salon and spa services. The salon offers of multiple techniques in massage, facials, full body waxing, manicure, pedicure, and of course, full hair services.

For more information, contact Betsy Harding at Organic Roots Salon & Day Spa, 545 Westbrook St., South Portland, phone 207-799-2995, email [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: