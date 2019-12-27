SCARBOROUGH – “Slavery in Maine” is the topic of a Scarborough Historical Society presentation to be held on Jan. 5, from 2 to 3 p.m., at the Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road.

Portland’s founding fathers are known for their contributions to the area’s political, social, cultural and often military fabric. However, they had a darker side, which most people don’t know about. Many of these men enslaved African Americans and/or were complicit in their enslavement.

Six years ago, Vana Carmona discovered inadvertently that some of the founding fathers were her ancestors. This inspired her to launch The Prince Project, her study of slavery in Maine during the period prior to 1800.

Many of the founding fathers are buried in Eastern Cemetery, As a docent for Spirits Alive, which overseas stone conservation and education in the Eastern Cemetery, Carmona has used her knowledge to organize a tour of these people. She uses the gravestones as a basis for discussing the individuals as well as the history of slavery in general in Maine. She also provides insights on those African Americans buried in the two sections of the burial ground set aside to segregate them. Her presentation is a virtual tour of Eastern Cemetery and covers these topics.

