Male:

Jared Bell (Class of 2013, indoor track, baseball, outdoor track)

Bell turned himself into a thrower without peer, still holds multiple records and parlayed his athleticism (and academic diligence) into an Ivy League education.

Bell also played baseball and football at Deering, but it was in indoor and later, outdoor track where he earned his fame. As a junior, Bell won the shot put indoors. He then dominated his senior year, winning the shot put again indoors, then capturing the shot put and discus in outdoor track, setting a Class A record which still exists in the latter event (176-feet, 7-inches). Bell went on to win the New England title in the shot put and was named Gatorade Track Athlete of the Year for the state of Maine his senior season. Bell then attended Princeton University, where he continued to throw.

“Jared was unbelievable,” said Deering track coach Frank Myatt. “He was a once-in-a-career athlete for a coach. He had an awesome run. He dedicated himself to becoming elite.”

Female:

Alexis Elowitch (Class of 2014, soccer, indoor track, outdoor track)

Elowitch was one of the area’s best girls’ soccer players this decade and she earned plenty of acclaim on the track as well.

On the pitch, Elowitch scored 40 goals, many coming in clutch moments. As a senior, she played a more defensive role for much of the season, for the good of the team. The Rams reached the playoffs in all four of her seasons.

In track, Elowitch emerged as a top thrower, placing as high as runner-up in the javelin outdoors her senior year.

Elowitch went on to play soccer at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

“Alexis was a very talented player and she had the mental toughness one needs to be successful,” said Deering girls’ soccer coach Kevin Olson. “She was an impact player from the day she arrived.”

“All-around athletes like Alexis don’t show up in a coach’s life too often,” added Deering track coach Kevin Campbell. “It was a pleasure to coach her.”

