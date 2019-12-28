MALE:

Jack Davenport (Class of 2016, baseball, soccer and basketball)

Freeport’s athletic program has become known for its renewed success and Davenport is the biggest reason for that resurgence, as he led the Falcons’ baseball team on an improbable run to the 2016 Class B state final and changed the school’s fortunes in the process.

Davenport was also a successful soccer and basketball player at Freeport, but it was on the diamond where he did his best work. Davenport made the All-Conference team as a freshman and sophomore, hit .510 and was named Freeport Spring Male Athlete of the Year as a junior, then dominated as a senior, batting .545, winning nine games, throwing a no-hitter and a one-hitter along the way, then beating York in the quarterfinals and Cape Elizabeth in the regional final. The Falcons fell in the state game, but the run was unforgettable.

Freeport is now a contender in most sports and long postseason stays are the rule, not the exception (baseball got back to states last June, but again fell short). Davenport’s role in turning the program around can’t be overstated.

“Jack had all the tools you can hope for in a player,” said former Falcons’ baseball coach Bill Ridge. “Watching how he carried himself, how humble he was, how appreciative he was of the support he got was as incredible to watch as any of his performances on the field.”

FEMALE:

Alexa Koenig (Class of 2019, field hockey and softball)

Koenig was transcendent as a field hockey player and was an all-star caliber player in softball too, as she etched her name in school lore.

Koenig made an impact in field hockey her freshman year, was Freeport’s Fall Female Athlete of the Year as a sophomore, made the All-State team as a junior and after scoring 13 goals (to give her 30 for her career) and leading the Falcons to their first regional final in nearly two decades as a senior, she was against chosen Freeport Fall Female Athlete of the Year again and was a finalist for the prestigious Miss Maine Field Hockey award.

While Koenig didn’t enjoy as much team success in softball, she still made her mark, pounding the ball at the plate, playing solid third base and even pitching at times. Koenig was named to the All-Conference team as a sophomore, junior and senior.

Koenig just completed her first field hockey season at the University of New England in Biddeford, where she scored three goals and had two assists.

“It was a pure joy watching (Alexa) grow and take charge in field hockey,” said Freeport field hockey coach Marcia Wood. “She’s an all-around fantastic kid.”

“Alexa is the best female athlete Freeport has produced in at least 30 years,” said Falcons’ softball coach Jason Daniel. “She made it look easy and was a huge role model for the younger players.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: