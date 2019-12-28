I’ve learned a few things from watching “The Schiff Show”: The Democrats are smarter than everyone else in the whole world, and we need term limits for every politician on a town, city, county, state and federal level. We have term limits for governors and the president – why not for the rest of these politicians?
The problem with this country is the career politicians, who have been doing what they do for 20, 30 and 40 years. We need a turnover of this as soon as possible to get people in there who don’t have tunnel vision and have new ideas.
Leon Tsomides
Old Orchard Beach
