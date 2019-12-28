Maine’s youth are calling for the closure of Long Creek Youth Development Center, the last youth prison in Maine. We were proud when Colin O’Neill, our associate commissioner of juvenile services at the Department of Corrections, signed on to the Youth Correctional Leaders for Justice statement and joined us in calling for the closure of youth prisons. The statement reads, “Our collective experience ‘on the inside’ has shown us that separating youth from their families and communities and emphasizing punishment and retribution harms young people and their communities. We oppose juvenile justice systems which employ these punitive practices and create harmful cultures for youth, families, and staff.”
We couldn’t agree more. That’s why we stand ready to build the continuum of care that young people need. O’Neill’s recent comments claiming that Long Creek is a part of that continuum appear to back away from this commitment.
Youth prisons are not, and will never be, a part of the continuum of care. As the statement notes, “youth face trying conditions, where punishment and control are the norm and abuse is common.”
Community-based alternatives are more effective than incarceration in repairing harm and reducing recidivism. We need a plan to invest the $18 million currently being spent on operating Long Creek to be reinvested in improving youth access to education, health care, employment and housing.
We are calling for Colin O’Neill to develop a plan to close Long Creek, end youth incarceration and invest in alternatives that result in thriving communities and young people.
Al Cleveland
campaign manager, Maine Youth Justice
Portland
