FEMALE:

Allie Clement (Class of 2014, basketball)

Clement burst on to the scene as a freshman, hitting clutch shots and helping the Lions to their first state championship in eight seasons and she never stopped winning, capturing three more titles and the most prestigious awards before graduating.

Clement is the member of an accomplished basketball family (she’s the niece of former University of Maine and current Duke University women’s basketball coach Joanne Palombo McCallie) and did it all with McAuley, draining shots, running the floor, playing defense, serving as a leader and almost never losing. The Lions dropped two games her freshman year, but managed to win the championship, then captured the Gold Ball her sophomore, junior and senior years as well (McAuley won 57 consecutive games in one stretch). Clement was twice named Maine’s Gatorade Player of the Year and capped her high school career by winning the Miss Maine Basketball award.

Clement went on to play basketball at Marist University in Poughkeepsie, New York.

“Allie was just a winner, a special kid,” said former McAuley coach Billy Goodman. ” I think she’s one of the top three high school players to ever play in Maine. She was a four-time champion and what a champion she was.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: